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Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest amid health concerns: 'Ladai aage tak ladni hai'

Before Shabana Azmi, several celebrities including Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Varun Grover, Soni Razdan, and Abhay Deol, among others, have extended their support to Sonam Wangchuk and urged him to end his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of CJP protests.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest amid health concerns: 'Ladai aage tak ladni hai'
Shabana Azmi on Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike
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After multiple celebrities including Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Varun Grover, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Omi Vaidya, and others, extended their support towards Sonam Wangchuk; Shabana Azmi has now urged the climate activist and innovator to end his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid his deteorating health.

Shabana Azmi makes emotional appeal to Sonam Wangchuk

Taking to her Instagam, Shabana shared a photo of Wangchuk from his ongoing hunger strike and stated that India needs voices like him to fight injustices as she wrote in Hindi, "Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Aap jaise vyakti ki hamare desh ko bahut zaroorat hai. Aap nainsaafi ke khilaaf khade hain, sach ke liye khade hain, humein aap par garv hain (Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country needs people like you. You are standing against injustice, you are standing for the truth, and we are proud of you)."

"Iss liye hum aapse binati karte hain ke aap apna fast tod dein kyun ke hamare vidyarthion ke liye aap ka marg darshan unka hausla badhata hai. Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai iss liye aapka sehatmand rehna zaroori hai. Hum aapke saath hain (That is why we request you to end your hunger strike, because your guidance gives strength and hope to our students.This is a long battle, so it is important that you stay healthy. We stand with you)," the multiple National Award-winning actress further added.

About Cockroach Janta Party's protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28 as part of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest seeking accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination system. While the agitation began on June 20, Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28. Doctors have expressed concerns over Wangchuk's declining physical condition as the activist has lost 8.9 kilograms since starting his fast. 

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. They have also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

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Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest amid health concerns: 'Ladai aage tak ladni hai'
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