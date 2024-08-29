Shabana Azmi urges people to smash patriarchy amid Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Don't treat women like commodities'

Shabana Azmi expressed her shock over the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Following the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, many Bollywood stars expressed shock and condemned the gruesome act on social media. Now, Shabana Azmi has also spoken about the case and urged people to stop treating women as commodities.

Shabana Azmi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Such incidents are extremely dangerous. It's embarrassing to see that these kinds of heinous acts have not been reduced despite the formation of the Justice Verma Committee back in 2012 during the Nirbhaya case. We should not treat women as commodities... we need to dismantle patriarchy which is deep-rooted in us."

Many celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Agnihotri and Neena Gupta, among others, expressed shock over the incident. Kriti Sanon also expressed her shock over the brutal rape and murder case and wrote on Instagram on Independence Day, "While we celebrate our 78th year of Independence and feel proud on how far we've come as a country globally.. it breaks my heart to see the terrifying reality that women are still not safe in their own country. There is absolutely no fear in the people who commit these inhumane acts. And even today, its the woman being blamed for being a victim!!! Unless there is faster justice, severe punishments, and more importantly better upbringing, nothing is gonna change, Are we really FREE when our basic safety is in question??"

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which turned out to be a huge success at the box office. She will next be seen in Faraz Ansari's Bun Tikki. The film marks maiden production of Manish Malhotra and also stars Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman in key roles. Zeenat Aman will be making her comeback to big screens with this film, which is set to release this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.