Shabana Azmi says tear gas triggered asthma attack during CJP protest: 'I got an attack'

Shabana Azmi revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after tear gas exposure during the CJP protest but recovered with her inhaler and returned to support injured students.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi on Monday.

The 75-year-old actor, who joined the demonstration in solidarity with students protesting over alleged examination irregularities, said she was carrying her inhaler and was able to recover before returning to the protest site.

'I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas'

Speaking to Subhash K Jha for Indian Express, Shabana recalled the health scare after she was seen feeling dizzy during the protest.

“I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them,” she said.

Shabana says protest is not against any political party

The actor also clarified that her participation was not motivated by support for any particular political party or leader.

“I have never belonged to a political party and never will. I believe that puts the fetters on you as the party’s truth becomes your truth. I came to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the students who have been on a hunger strike for over 20 days and whose health is now failing. What they are demanding is not sinister or evil. Students are asking for educational reforms to safeguard their future and an overhaul of the education system. Demanding that an allocation of 6 percent of the GDP for education is urgently required. Listen to them, give them an ear, and give them hope. Unka hausla badhaiye isse crush karne ki koshish mat kijiye (boost their hope, don’t crush it),” Shabana said.

Shabana and Javed Akhtar wrote to PM Modi

During the interview, Shabana revealed that she and her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing protest.

According to the actor, they urged the government to “initiate a dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk”. She said they waited for a response before deciding to join the demonstration.

Shabana joins CJP protest in Delhi

Shabana was among the few Bollywood celebrities who participated in the CJP protest march on Monday. She shared several photos and videos from the demonstration, including visuals of herself travelling in a truck and crossing barricades alongside protesters.

The protest has been demanding education reforms, accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking to PTI during the march, Shabana also dismissed the focus on the absence of other Bollywood celebrities from the protest.

“You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialists, all the businessmen. When you ask these questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter,” she said.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 6. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the movement and began an indefinite hunger strike.