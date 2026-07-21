Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside after she feels dizzy: Watch

Shabana Azmi reportedly felt dizzy during the CJP protest march in Delhi and was escorted to a security cabin after joining demonstrators alongside Prakash Raj.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reportedly felt dizzy while participating in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march in Delhi on Monday. The 75-year-old actor, who was among the few Bollywood personalities to join the student-led demonstration, was later escorted to a security cabin after her health reportedly deteriorated.

A video shared by the Instagram page The Tubelight shows volunteers and security personnel helping Shabana after she felt unwell. She was reportedly taken to a security guard's room where she could rest and receive immediate assistance. In the video, volunteers are seen fanning her face as she sits inside the crowded area.

What happened to Shabana Azmi? pic.twitter.com/luiMSjJ3rq — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 20, 2026

Shabana joins protest march with Prakash Raj

Earlier, Shabana shared visuals from the protest on social media. In one picture, she was seen travelling in a truck alongside actor Prakash Raj. Reacting to the government's reported decision to hold talks with CJP leaders, she wrote, "In the truck . The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful @protest Jantar Mantar for educational reforms."

Shabana Azmi felt quite unwell at Jantar Mantar today due to the heat and suffocation.



She reportedly experienced dizziness and loose motions as well. I don't know what she might have eaten or drunk at Jantar Mantar.



Hopefully, she recovers soon,both physically and mentally. pic.twitter.com/5vTLD04thS — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026

In another video, Shabana was seen crossing a barricade with the help of fellow protesters.

“I have reached here. Seeing the energy and so many people here gives you courage,” she said. In the caption, she added, “Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman.”

'We have no intention of resorting to violence'

Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Shabana said the protesters were committed to maintaining peace. "We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence," she said.

Shabana reacts to questions about Bollywood's absence

When asked about the limited participation of Bollywood celebrities in the movement, Shabana said the focus should remain on the issues behind the protest rather than the number of celebrities attending.

"You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don't worry about the absence of industrialist and all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter," she said.