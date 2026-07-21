FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside after she feels dizzy: Watch

Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside

Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan to enter show with Uorfi Javed? Report hints at showdown with Shilpa Shinde

Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan to enter show with Uorfi Javed?

After Mamdani's remarks, Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested while in the US

Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested while in the US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside after she feels dizzy: Watch

Shabana Azmi reportedly felt dizzy during the CJP protest march in Delhi and was escorted to a security cabin after joining demonstrators alongside Prakash Raj.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 09:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside after she feels dizzy: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reportedly felt dizzy while participating in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march in Delhi on Monday. The 75-year-old actor, who was among the few Bollywood personalities to join the student-led demonstration, was later escorted to a security cabin after her health reportedly deteriorated.

A video shared by the Instagram page The Tubelight shows volunteers and security personnel helping Shabana after she felt unwell. She was reportedly taken to a security guard's room where she could rest and receive immediate assistance. In the video, volunteers are seen fanning her face as she sits inside the crowded area.

Shabana joins protest march with Prakash Raj

Earlier, Shabana shared visuals from the protest on social media. In one picture, she was seen travelling in a truck alongside actor Prakash Raj. Reacting to the government's reported decision to hold talks with CJP leaders, she wrote, "In the truck . The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful @protest Jantar Mantar for educational reforms."

In another video, Shabana was seen crossing a barricade with the help of fellow protesters.

“I have reached here. Seeing the energy and so many people here gives you courage,” she said. In the caption, she added, “Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman.”

'We have no intention of resorting to violence'

Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Shabana said the protesters were committed to maintaining peace. "We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence," she said.

Shabana reacts to questions about Bollywood's absence

When asked about the limited participation of Bollywood celebrities in the movement, Shabana said the focus should remain on the issues behind the protest rather than the number of celebrities attending.

"You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don't worry about the absence of industrialist and all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter," she said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP Protest Row: 'Govt was willing to spill blood of students to protect Dharmendra Pradhan,' says Abhjeet Dipke
CJP Protest: Abhjeet Dipke accuses Govt of violence to shield Dharmendra Pradhan
Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside after she feels dizzy: Watch
Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest; volunteers take her aside
India-US Trade Deal: Why Punjab farmers are marching towards Delhi on July 21? Know their key concerns
India-US Trade Deal: Why Punjab farmers are marching towards Delhi on July 21?
Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan to enter show with Uorfi Javed? Report hints at showdown with Shilpa Shinde
Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan to enter show with Uorfi Javed?
US-Iran Tensions Explode: New strikes, intercepted missiles; Trump vows 'many times over' retaliation
US-Iran Tensions Explode:Trump vows 'many times over' retaliation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement