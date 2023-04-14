Shabana Azmi reveals Satish Kaushik contemplated suicide after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja flopped

Shabana Azmi-Satish Kaushik

April 13 marked the birth anniversary of the late actor Satish Kaushik and to celebrate that, his best friend Anupam Kher organized a musical night that was attended by many Bollywood stars. At the event, actress Shabana Azmi revealed that the failure of his first directorial film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja made him very sad and he contemplated suicide.

On Thursday, at the musical night hosted by Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi talked about some of the most memorable moments of Satish Kaushik. The actress recalled the late actor’s sense of humour and said, “Roop Ki Rani jab flop hui toh yeh bhut dukhi Aatma the and inko aisa laga ki ab toh mujhe khudhkhushi karlena chahiye (When Roop Ki Raani flopped, he was very sad and he thought that now I should die).” A party was going on downstairs and he though now I should (die by) suicide but he was on the first floor and when he looked down from there because he was finding ways to commit suicide, he saw potatoes and brinjals being fried. So, he was like, 'yaar main aloo baigan ke beech mein agar kud ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi (If I fall between potatoes and brinjals and die, it'll be a bad death).”

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was released in 1993, starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. The action adventure was a big-budget film but it failed to recover its investment. Satish Kaushik had come on board as a director in the film after Shekhar Kapur left midway.

Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 9, 2023, after suffering a heart attack in his car in Delhi. The unexpected and sudden demise of the veteran actor sent shockwaves across Bollywood. His best friend Anupam Kher shared the news with an emotional note on Twitter and several other celebrities mourned the actor’s death.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency will mark Satish Kaushik's final film appearance posthumously. The film, which stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi, will see Satish Kaushik essay the role of former Deputy PM Jagjivan Ram.

