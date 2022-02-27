Shabana Azmi reacts to niece's horrible experience with cab company in Mumbai, says THIS

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi's niece Meghna Vishwakarma took to her Facebook account on Saturday, February 26, and recounted her dreadful experience with Ola cabs. She detailed how her cab driver made her get out of the cab in the middle of her journey at late night and she had to walk for two hours to reach her destination.

In a long post on Facebook, Meghna wrote, "My Ola ride from lower Patel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. His name is Mustakin Khan +91 99XXX XXXX9. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola."





Shabana Azmi herself took to her Twitter account on Saturday late night and wrote that this was completely unacceptable, tagging the cab company and sharing Meghna's link in her tweet.

My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs.https://t.co/37D8WIuWXr totally unacceptable @ola_supports February 26, 2022

Ola Support quickly wrote back to Shabana and tweeted, "Hi Shabana, our support team has already gotten in touch with and provided the needful resolution to Ms. Meghana. We also have shared the necessary feedback with our partner team who will take appropriate steps to minimise such situations in the future."

It seems that Ola has resolved Meghna's issue as they also commented on Meghna's post and wrote, "Hey Meghana, thank you for speaking to our team. We hope they were able to help you with this. In case you need any further help, we are just a DM away. Have a nice day."

For the unversed, Meghna is the adopted daughter of Shabana Azmi's brother, Baba Azmi with his wife Tanvi Azmi.