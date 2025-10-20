Tamil Nadu Rains: Continuous rainfall brings Chennai to a standstill, affects Diwali festivities, IMD predicts...
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host Diwali bash for 'pyara gang', pose with Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Konkana Sen Sharma; photo goes viral
15-year-old boy killed after massive fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area
Thamma: Stree Shraddha Kapoor to appear with Bhediya Varun Dhawan? Ayushmann Khurrana drops major hint: 'Teen se chaar..'
Viral video shows samosa seller grabbing passenger, was forced to hand over watch due to…; WATCH
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category
‘May this festial of lights…’: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, urges Indians to…
BOLLYWOOD
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted an intimate Diwali bash for their pyara gang, and among the attendees were Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Konkana Sen Sharma.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar indulged in a heartwarming Diwali gathering with their "Dher Saara Pyar' gang, including the likes of Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal, among others. Taking to her Instagram handle, Azmi shared a picture with the group, showing them in a cheerful mood.
In her caption, the veteran actress also gave a shoutout to filmmaker-actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, amid her Busan Award milestone and battle with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer. "Happy Diwali gathering of Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan's indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award. Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul we missed you a lot. Anu thank you for the finger licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. Javed has nicknamed it Tenco collaboration," Shabana Azmi wrote in her caption.
Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, "My favourite girls,' while Tannishtha Chatterjee added, "Thanks for coming and making this auspicious evening so special. See what @azmishabana18 has to say about your amazing cooking @thebrandnukitchen." Fans also appeared delighted with the festive gathering as one of them commented, "What an adorable pic!!!!! Such lovely people in one frame. Happy Diwali to you and Javed sahib and your family."
Earlier this year, Tannishtha revealed her diagnosis with cancer. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared the update along with a series of pictures. "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength," a part of her post read.
Amid the health scare, Tannishtha went on to win the Marie Claire Visionary Director Award for her film 'Full Plate' at the Busan International Film Festival.