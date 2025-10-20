FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host Diwali bash for 'pyara gang', pose with Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Konkana Sen Sharma; photo goes viral

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted an intimate Diwali bash for their pyara gang, and among the attendees were Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Konkana Sen Sharma.

ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar indulged in a heartwarming Diwali gathering with their "Dher Saara Pyar' gang, including the likes of Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal, among others. Taking to her Instagram handle, Azmi shared a picture with the group, showing them in a cheerful mood.

In her caption, the veteran actress also gave a shoutout to filmmaker-actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, amid her Busan Award milestone and battle with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer. "Happy Diwali gathering of Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan's indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award. Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul we missed you a lot. Anu thank you for the finger licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. Javed has nicknamed it Tenco collaboration," Shabana Azmi wrote in her caption.

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, "My favourite girls,' while Tannishtha Chatterjee added, "Thanks for coming and making this auspicious evening so special. See what @azmishabana18 has to say about your amazing cooking @thebrandnukitchen." Fans also appeared delighted with the festive gathering as one of them commented, "What an adorable pic!!!!! Such lovely people in one frame. Happy Diwali to you and Javed sahib and your family."

Earlier this year, Tannishtha revealed her diagnosis with cancer. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared the update along with a series of pictures. "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength," a part of her post read.

Amid the health scare, Tannishtha went on to win the Marie Claire Visionary Director Award for her film 'Full Plate' at the Busan International Film Festival.

