Bollywood

Shabana Azmi is thankful on 1 year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash; here's why

On January 18 last year, Shabana Azmi was rushed to MGM Hospital after she met with the accident.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 19, 2021, 06:14 AM IST

Almost a year after meeting a "near-fatal road accident", veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Monday recalled the accident and thanked everybody who had helped her during the tough time. 

The 'Masoom' actor recalled the moment with a bright smile on her face, which she documented on Twitter. Azmi went on to pen down a short gratitude note for all her well-wishers across the globe, the medical staff that treated her, and the security personnel who rescued her. 

"It was at this time last year that I had my near-fatal road accident," Shabana tweeted. "Thank you for the prayers of well-wishers around the globe, the security personnel who rescued me, Doctors and Staff of #Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, #Tina Ambani that I am left with no trace of it. Deeply grateful," her tweet further read.

On January 18 last year, the 'Makdee' actor was rushed to MGM Hospital after she met with the accident. Later the actor was shifted to Mumbai`s Kokilaben Hospital.

In a Times of India interview last year, the actor provided more details of the incident. She said, “I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain.” She said that she was back at work just 40 days later. She said, “Work keeps you going and you need to carry on. I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that’s one of the main reasons I recovered.”

