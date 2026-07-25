FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shabana Azmi is down with swine flu, misses Mumbai student protest due to 102-degree high fever, but assures support: 'I continue to be inspired'

Shabana is down with swine flu, misses student protest due to 102-degree fever

UK PM Andy Burnham unveils new cabinet, 3 Indian-origin MPs get front-bench roles

UK PM Andy Burnham unveils new cabinet, 3 Indian-origin MPs get front-bench role

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shabana Azmi is down with swine flu, misses Mumbai student protest due to 102-degree high fever, but assures support: 'I continue to be inspired'

Shabana Azmi opened up about missing the Mumbai student protest due to her health issue. But she continued to support the youth and admitted being inspired by them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shabana Azmi is down with swine flu, misses Mumbai student protest due to 102-degree high fever, but assures support: 'I continue to be inspired'
Shabana Azmi, a still from the Mumbai student protest (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi has said she will remain in isolation for the next five days after contracting H1N1. She added that even as she continues to stay in isolation, she still stands strong with the students and protestors in solidarity. Sharing a picture from the protest on her social media account, the actress revealed that although she could not attend the gathering, she has been receiving first-hand updates from young people on the ground.

Shabana Azmi's latest message to youth

“My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I’ve come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I’m receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground; many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity,” she wrote while sharing a motivational poem by legendary poet father Kaifi Azmi.

Shabana Azmi has been an active member of student protests 

According to her team, the 74-year-old actress, who has contracted swine flu, is running a high fever of 102 degrees. A statement from her team shared on Thursday read, “Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor.”

Also read: 'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

The 74-year-old actress had earlier been seen actively participating in the protests and was sharing regular updates from the ground through her social media handles. During one of the protest gatherings, she had also fallen ill and was taken to an emergency medical centre.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shabana Azmi is down with swine flu, misses Mumbai student protest due to 102-degree high fever, but assures support: 'I continue to be inspired'
Shabana is down with swine flu, misses student protest due to 102-degree fever
UK PM Andy Burnham unveils new cabinet, 3 Indian-origin MPs get front-bench roles
UK PM Andy Burnham unveils new cabinet, 3 Indian-origin MPs get front-bench role
First FIR in Parliament protest violence includes attempt to murder charge; police explain why
First FIR in Parliament protest violence includes attempt to murder charge
'Non-Negotiable': CJP hardens stand ahead of round 3 talks with govt, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
'Non-Negotiable': CJP hardens stand ahead of round 3 talks with govt
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement