Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital, advised bedrest

Shabana Azmi has been discharged from Kokilaben hospital. She was admitted there for 13 days. Shabana Azmi was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite her discharge, Shabana Azmi has been advised bed rest by doctors.

The actress was shifted to Kokilaben hospital from MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, where she first received treatment. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were involved in an accident on January 18. While Javed Akhtar was stable with minor injuries, Shabana was badly hurt and even injured her nose.

Photos of Shabana Azmi made rounds of the internet, causing panic among her friends and family members. When Shabana was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai, various celebrities paid her a visit. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Tabu were among the few people who were seen outside the hospital.

Shabana Azmi's car has rammed into a truck. The truck driver alleged and filed an FIR in Khalapur against the car driver that he was rash driving which led to the accident.