Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'

BOLLYWOOD
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi visited Arbaaz Khan and congratulated him on being blessed with a daughter, Sipaara. However, the veteran actress has also given out a warning about her little one. Read on to know more.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has a cute warning for the new dad, Arbaaz Khan. Congratulating Arbaaz on welcoming baby girl Sipaara, she warned the actor and filmmaker that "She will make you dance around her fingers". Shabana dropped a picture with Arbaaz during what seemed to be a cake-cutting ceremony.
These two were accompanied by Javed Akhtar in the photo that included the caption, "Congratulations #Arbaaz Khan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning: She will make you dance around her fingers. That’s the birthright of a daughter (Dancing girl and Smiling Face with Hearts emojis) (sic)."
Arbaaz and his wife, Sshura Khan, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on October 5 this year. On October 8, the new parents revealed that they have decided to name their little bundle of joy Sipaara. Arbaaz and Ssuhura unveiled the name of their baby girl through a joint social media post with the caption, "Alhamdulillah", followed by a red heart emoji.
Arbaaz was also captured by IANS as he took his newborn princess and Sshura home from the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where the baby was born. The new dad was seen holding his little baby girl in his arms as he sat inside the car.
Back in June, once the speculations started doing the rounds that Arbaaz and Sshura are expecting their first child together, the 'Dabangg 3' actor confirmed the pregnancy during a media interaction. According to the reports, Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of the movie 2024 Patna Shukla. Sshura was working as the makeup artist for the leading lady, Raveena Tandon in the project.
After falling in love with one another, the couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. This is Arbaaz's second wedding. He was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.