Shabana Azmi breaks down as she talks about Bilkis Bano gang rape case, says 'I am deeply ashamed..'

Shabana Azmi sobbed as she described how the release of the 11 inmates from the Bilkis Bano gang rape case left her ‘stunned.’ Shabana stated that the most recent development in the case has left her feeling 'deeply ashamed' in a recent interview. She continued, saying she anticipated "an outpouring of outrage" following the release of the prisoners but was pleasantly pleased. In addition, Shabana claimed that "the injustice and horror of what has happened" are not sufficiently understood.

The 11 men were released from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government approved their release under its remission policy. They had been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots and the murder of seven members of her family. They spent over 15 years behind bars.

Speaking with NDTV, Shabana said, “I have no words (for Bilkis Bano) except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words. This woman has had such a huge tragedy. And yet she didn't lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she's about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happens...Shouldn't we be shouting from the rooftops so that justice is done to this person? And the women who are feeling unsafe in this country, women who face the threat of rape every day – shouldn't they get some sense of security?”

Shabana also wiped away her tears.

She added, “Takes me completely by surprise because when this happened I just expected there would be such an outpouring of outrage. I waited two days, three days, there was such little visibility in the media, in any kind of discussion. One day I was sitting with some people...the Bilkis Bano case was talked about. They said, 'But what's the big deal? They have already served the sentence, ab kya shor machana (why create a fuss now)?' They weren't even fully cognizant of what had happened, they weren't even aware that these 11 convicts had been released. I was just stunned that this could happen. Even now I think there is not enough understanding of the injustice and horror of what has happened."

She continued by saying that following their release, the prisoners were celebrated and given laddoos. What "signal are we giving to society and women," the actor wondered.