Shabana Azmi and Mithila Palkar in Renuka Shahane's directorial Hindi film

Renuka Shahane needs no introduction. The popular film and television actress is all set to begin her Hindi directorial film. If recent reports are anything to go by, then Renuka has signed up veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Mithila Palkar for the film.

You might remember Mithila from last year's Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan, with which she made her Bollywood debut, though, she was seen playing a small part in Katti Batti earlier. A report on Deccan Chronicle quoted Renuka as saying, “I am directing a film with Shabanaji and Mithila. There is a third protagonist in the film. I am in the process of finalising for that part.”

Rumour mills have been busy churning that Kajol too has been approached for the same project, but Renuka has reportedly refuted the rumours. Well, that means that the third protagonist of her film has not been finalised yet.

As per reports, Renuka's film is about the lives of three generations of women to be played by three actresses. Now that two are already confirmed, it'll be interesting to see who will be the final addition to this cast. It was earlier reported that the film will be titled Tribhanga.

Meanwhile, Renuka has earlier directed a Marathi film titled Rita. It was adapted from her mother Shanta Gokhale's novel.