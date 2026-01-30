Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz trailer: Suvinder Vicky plays strict father, forcing aspriring footballer son Mihir Ahuja to live upto his legacy

Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja come together for a family drama Shabad, a six-episode drama that delves into the fragile emotional terrain of a father–son relationship, generational expectations, and the courage it takes to forge one’s own identity.

Actor Suvinder Vicky, best known for Kohrra, CAT, Chamak, will now be seen playing a strict disciplinarian father, Harminder Singh, burdened by his own legacy in Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz. Directed by Ameet Guptha, the upcoming series stars Mihir Ahuja as 16-year-old Ghuppi Singh, an aspiring footballer who is striving to keep his dream alive, while living up to the expectations of his father, Harminder. Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, a six-episode drama that delves into the fragile emotional terrain of a father–son relationship, generational expectations, and the courage it takes to forge one’s own identity.

Set against the evocative backdrop of Punjab, Shabad follows the journey of Ghuppi Singh, a 16-year-old boy living with a chronic stammer, who harbours dreams that stand in stark contrast to his family’s deeply rooted legacy. His father, Harminder Singh, a respected Ragi singer who also navigates the corporate world, expects Ghuppi to carry forward the sacred tradition of devotional music. However, Ghuppi discovers his true sense of freedom and self-expression not in hymns, but on the football field.

Suvinder Vicky shared insights on his character, and said, "Harminder is a father shaped by faith, discipline, and the fear of losing legacy. He truly believes he’s doing what’s best for his son, even when his love turns into pressure. What moved me about Shabad is that it doesn’t villainise parents—it shows how unspoken emotions and unrealised dreams influence our actions. This story is deeply rooted, emotional, and reflective of many Indian households.”

Speaking about his character, Mihir Ahuja shared, “Ghuppi is one of the most vulnerable and honest characters I’ve played. His stammer isn’t just a speech condition—it reflects everything he struggles to express - fear, desire, ambition, and the need to be accepted. Shabad captures that pivotal moment in every young person’s life when you’re torn between being a good child and being true to yourself. I hope audiences see their own silent battles reflected in Ghuppi’s journey.”

With its authentic Punjabi milieu, emotionally nuanced performances, and a deeply moving narrative, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz promises a heartfelt and immersive viewing experience. Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz premieres exclusively on ZEE5 on 6th February.