Shabaash Mithu Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu's sports biopic on Mithali Raj gets mixed response from netizens

Shabaash Mithu Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu's sports drama based on the life of former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has been released in cinemas, and the initial reports of the film are varied. Netizens have shared their opinion about the film on Twitter.

On one side, there are users who appreciated Taapsee's effort and called it a 'genuine' attempt. On the other side, there are users who found Pannu a 'misfit' for the role.



Let's take a look at the reactions

I don't know why #Bollywood is ruining the legends of the game by taking stars who are not worthy.#TaapseePannu movie destroyed the hardwork and efforts of #MithaliRaj

And #ParineetiChopra ruined the legend like #SainaNehwal Biopic. #Bollywood is destroyer. — Ankur Y Sharma (@AnkurYSharma) July 15, 2022

Understand when and what the hardships women athletes have to go through in life , ‘Story Of A Legend’ @M_Raj03 . Especially turning into a full-fledged character involves a lot of hardships , brilliantly done @taapsee .

Congratulations to team #Shabashmithu @viacom18 pic.twitter.com/k6wApX2Uu3 — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) July 15, 2022

Sorry #TaapseePannu

No matter which ever movie you do, I just can’t like you

Your personality is too irritating. #ShabaashMithu — Coffee is my lover, Wine is my pati (@Caffeineeeeee) July 15, 2022

#ShabaashMithu Review:



A Decent Take On The Life of #MithaliRaj #TapseePannu is good in her role



Other Casting Is Good



Screenplay Could Had Been Better



Music by #AmitTrivedi Is



Rating:5#ShabaashMithuReview #shabashmithu #shabashmithureview pic.twitter.com/S0JT9kBWNX — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 15, 2022

Mithali Raj deserves better than #TaapseePannu July 15, 202

#shabashmithu #movie #review inspiring biopic must watch especially youngsters @taapsee is @M_Raj03 from the first frame till the end

Any South actress must have acted in #shabashmithu so that more ppl from ur home city and other states can relate and know more abt ur story #AskMithali — Gautham Srikanth (@GauthamSrikant1) July 14, 2022

Recently while promoting the film, Taapsee received a handwritten note that left her emotional. The letter was sent by a girl who is studying in her school. Taapsee has been an alumnus of Mata Jai Kaur School, Delhi, and this note from her school's student has left her surprised.

In the letter, Devanshi wrote, Naam, milta hai jab aate hai is duniya mein!! Naam dete hain tumhare hi apne! Magar naam aata hai upar jab saakaar hote hai tumhare sapne! School tumhara beshak hai woh, sthaan jahan se banti hai tumhari pehli pehchaan. Kaksha pheli ho aakhri, bana leti zindagi bhar chaap! Dost ya shikshak tumhare, phir kabhi nahin milta aisa milap! Garv hai mujhe apne upar, Mata Jai Kaur ka hissa hoon main jahan padi hai tapsi is school ka ek nanha sa kissa hoon mein." Taapsee reacted to the letter and said, "This brings tears to my eyes! So much love! (heart emoji)"

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking to Indian Express, the Pink star asserted that she's glad to bag film without any push or recommendations from any external source, "I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked what I did.” Although Pannu is excited to work with SRK, she hopes not to mess up on the great opportunity.

