Shabaash Mithu Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu's sports biopic on Mithali Raj gets mixed response from netizens

On one side, there are users who appreciated Taapsee's effort. On the other side, there are users who found Pannu 'misfit.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu's sports drama based on the life of former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has been released in cinemas, and the initial reports of the film are varied. Netizens have shared their opinion about the film on Twitter. 

On one side, there are users who appreciated Taapsee's effort and called it a 'genuine' attempt. On the other side, there are users who found Pannu a 'misfit' for the role. 

Let's take a look at the reactions

Recently while promoting the film, Taapsee received a handwritten note that left her emotional. The letter was sent by a girl who is studying in her school. Taapsee has been an alumnus of Mata Jai Kaur School, Delhi, and this note from her school's student has left her surprised. 

In the letter, Devanshi wrote, Naam, milta hai jab aate hai is duniya mein!! Naam dete hain tumhare hi apne! Magar naam aata hai upar jab saakaar hote hai tumhare sapne! School tumhara beshak hai woh, sthaan jahan se banti hai tumhari pehli pehchaan. Kaksha pheli ho aakhri, bana leti zindagi bhar chaap! Dost ya shikshak tumhare, phir kabhi nahin milta aisa milap! Garv hai mujhe apne upar, Mata Jai Kaur ka hissa hoon main jahan padi hai tapsi is school ka ek nanha sa kissa hoon mein." Taapsee reacted to the letter and said, "This brings tears to my eyes! So much love! (heart emoji)" 

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking to Indian Express, the Pink star asserted that she's glad to bag film without any push or recommendations from any external source, "I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked what I did.” Although Pannu is excited to work with SRK, she hopes not to mess up on the great opportunity.
 

