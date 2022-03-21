'Shabaash Mithu' teaser: Taapsee Pannu creates 'herstory' as Mithali Raj in the sports biopic - Watch

Based on the life of Indian women's Test and ODI team captain Mithali Raj, the teaser for the upcoming sports drama 'Shabaash Mithu' was released on Monday, March 21. Taapsee Pannu will be portraying Mithali in the film directed by Srijit Mukherji and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

Sharing the teaser on her social media pages, the 'Pink' actress wrote, "In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon! #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou". The 56-second clip shows Taapsee as Mithali padding herself in the pavilion and arriving on the cricket field confidently as people cheer for her continuously.

The teaser mentions the achievements of Mithali Raj with these words appearing on the screen as Tapsee walks up to the pitch, "The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, captain in 4 World Cups, the youngest to score a Test 200, playing for 23 years the gentleman's game is a woman".

Earlier on International Women's Day on March 8, Taapsee had shared the poster of the film with the caption, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou".



READ | Taapsee Pannu opens up on how nepotism in Bollywood still affects her

The release date for 'Shabaash Mithu' hasn't been announced yet. Taapsee will be seen next in the Telugu comedy thriller 'Mishan Impossible' slated to release on April 1, 2022. She has sci-fi mystery thriller 'Dobaraa' and the investigative comedy-drama 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' in her pipeline. The actress will also be seen in the horror thriller 'Blurr' which marks the production debut of Taapsee under her banner 'Outsiders Films' which she launched last year.