Shabaash Mithu star Taapsee Paanu gets emotional after receiving handwritten note from 7th grade student

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is in the midst of promoting her upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu, and she got stunned by receiving a heartfelt note from a student of her school. The Pink actress shared a photo of a handwritten letter, sent by a girl whose is studying in her school. Taapsee has been an alumnus of Mata Jai Kaur School, Delhi, and this note from her school's student has left her surprised.

In the letter, Devanshi wrote, Naam, milta hai jab aate hai is duniya mein!! Naam dete hain tumhare hi apne! Magar naam aata hai upar jab saakaar hote hai tumhare sapne! School tumhara beshak hai woh, sthaan jahan se banti hai tumhari pehli pehchaan. Kaksha pheli ho aakhri, bana leti zindagi bhar chaap! Dost ya shikshak tumhare, phir kabhi nahin milta aisa milap! Garv hai mujhe apne upar, Mata Jai Kaur ka hissa hoon main jahan padi hai tapsi is school ka ek nanha sa kissa hoon mein." Taapsee reacted to the letter and said, "This brings tears to my eyes! So much love! (heart emoji)

Here's Taapsee's post

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking to Indian Express, the Pink star asserted that she's glad to bag film without any push or recommendations from any external source, "I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked what I did.” Although Pannu is excited to work with SRK, she hopes not to mess up on the great opportunity. "I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching (Shah Rukh Khan’s) his films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up." Dunki is scheduled for December 2023 release, and the film is expected to go on floors this year-end