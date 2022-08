Shabaash Mithu OTT release date: When, where to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer sports biopic film on Mithali Raj

Shabaash Mithu/PR handout

Shabaash Mithu: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's recently released sports biopic film Shabaash Mithu is all set to stream on OTT. Based on the inspiring journey of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, the movie is scheduled for its grand digital premiere on Voot Select in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu on August 12, 2022.

Directed by Srijit Mukerji, Shabaash Mithu also stars talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Devadarshini, Brijendra Kala, amongst others in key roles. The film traces Mithali Raj’s journey from her childhood to the struggles she faced as she took the Indian women’s cricket team to the ICC World Cup finals, four times. The movie offers a powerful script that showcases the hardships faced by Mithali and her battalion to emerge as the celebrated 'Women in Blue' in a country that worships the 'Men in Blue'.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Voot Select dropped a teaser of the film, which they captioned, "The untold story of a fighter, an achiever, and a game changer who deserves a Shabaash over and over again. Watch Taapsee Pannu as ace cricketer Mithali Raj, in the World Digital Premiere of Shabaash Mithu, Coming Soon on #VootSelect."

Taapsee portrayed the role of a sportsperson for the third time in her career after Saand Ki Aankh and Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement about the movie's OTT release and said, "This film is very close to me. As someone who prides in championing roles and characters that celebrate women, playing the character of an iconic and truly inspiring cricketer has been a matter of immense pride and satisfaction. It was a challenging character to portray, especially as every chapter in Mithali's life revealed the many layers of this national inspiration. I am very excited about its release on Voot Select."

"As of now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and hopefully, inspire other young girls and women to follow their dreams and passion in sports, akin to the relentless spirit of India's cricket superstar Mithali Raj. I cannot wait to watch this special story once again at home in the company of friends and family and cherish this special moment, and really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the movie's OTT release," she added.

Directed by Sriji Mukherji, the film was released on July 15, 2022, and failed to impress the audience at the box office.