Playback singer Shaan, born as Shantanu Mukherjee, and his wife Radhika Mukherjee have purchased a residential property in Prabhachiwadi, Pune, for the whopping sum of Rs 10 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was registered in March 2025. As per the IGR property registration documents, the property purchased by Shaan and Radhika is a luxurious bungalow spanning approximately 0.4 hectares (4,787.92 square yard) with the built-up area of the bungalow being around 5,500 square feet (511.04 square metre). The couple have paid the stamp duty of Rs 50 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

In December 2024, a fire had broken out in the Fortune Enclave building in Mumbai's Bandra, where Shaan lives with his family. Talking to Hindustan Times, Shaan had shared how he managed to escape with his family during the horrifying and tensed situation. The singer said, "The fire broke out on the seventh floor around 12.30am. We were asleep and were woken up around 1am. Most of the people in the building, seventh floor and below, had gone down. We were told to go to the terrace, but since the terrace was locked and the smoke was mounting, we took refuge at our neighbour, Mrs Kazi’s home, on the 14th floor. Unfortunately, they were stuck too. We were there for about 40 minutes, until the fireman came up and they took us down."

After making his singing debut with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in which he sang two tracks Musu Musu Haasi Deu and Woh Pehli Baar, Shaan established himself as the primary choice for the romantic songs. He crooned famous Bollywood love anthems such as Jab Se Tere Naina, Chaand Sifarish, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Kuch To Hua Hai, Ladki Kyun, My Dil Goes Mmmm, and Chaar Kadam among others. He has also hosted and judged multiple singing reality shows.

