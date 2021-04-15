Shaan takes indirect dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh songs, says 'anyone can sing them'

Singer Shaan seemingly took a cheeky dig at rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently as he stressed how the standard of music in the country has been lowered. Shaan did not name Honey Singh, however, he mentioned his popular songs 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Sunny Sunny', and 'Lungi Dance', saying that they had no 'musicality'.

In an interview with AskMen India, Shaan said, "Music ki samajh kitne logon ke paas hai? Bohot kum. Hum sabko musically educate toh nahi kar sakte lekin hum itna kar sakte hai ki aap apni taraf se good music dete rahe ki dheere dheere ek taste banega. Lekin sabse aasaan tareeka yeh hai ki main aapke sthar pe utar jaaun (Very few people actually understand music. We cannot musically educate everyone but what we can do is churn out good music so that people develop a taste for it. But the easiest way is to stoop down to their level)."

Referring to Honey Singh's popular songs, Shaan said, "Aaj rap music itna popular kyun hai? Hume lagta hai gaali de raha hai, isliye? Nahi, usme koi musicality hai hi nahi. Agar koi gaana bana raha hai, 'Chaar botal vodka, kaam mera roz ka', aap bhi gaa sakte ho. 'Aaj blue hai paani paani paani', 'Lungi dance lungi dance', aap bhi kar sakte ho (Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing a song like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance)."

On the work front, Honey Singh made a brilliant comeback recently as he released 'Saiyaan Ji', featuring singer Neha Kakkar. The song, which came out in January, has over 335 million views on YouTube so far.