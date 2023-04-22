Shaan slams trolls criticising him for wishing Eid with photo wearing skull cap: 'Don't keep such polarised thoughts'

Shaan/Instagram

Popular singer Shaan wished Eid to his fans and followers on his Instagram on Saturday, April 22, with a photograph of him wearing a skull cap with his hands raised in prayer. "Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family", he captioned the click. However, his comments section was flooded with angry and hateful comments and slammed him for wishing Eid Mubarak despite being Hindu.

Slamming those trolls, Shaan shared a video in which he mentioned how he was always taught to respect all religions equally. He shared that the photo is from his music video titled Karam Karde, which was released three years ago. The singer urged that people should respect every religion and their rituals.

He advised the people, "Love each other, respect each other, don't keep such polarised thinking and thoughts. Any nation which has walked on the path of religion has not moved ahead. We are the biggest democracy in the world and today, we have the maximum population in the world, we should change our thinking, we should be more inclusive. We should look toward creating a beautiful world, not just a beautiful country".

On the professional front, Shaan has given his soothing voice to popular songs such as Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, Hey Shona, Kuch To Hua Hai, and Behti Hawa Sa among others. The singer has also hosted and judged several music-based reality television shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Star Voice of India, and Super Singer among others.

He has received five nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Out of which, the singer has ended up winning twice in consecutive years. He won the Black Statuette (sharing it with Kailash Kher) for Fanaa's Chand Sifarish and Saawariya's Jab Se Tere Naina in 2007 and 2008 respectively.



