Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away, Kailash Kher pays condolences

Popular singer Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee has passed away. Singer Kailash Kher confirmed the news on a Thursday in a tweet. Sonali Mukherjee was also a respectable singer.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, Kailash Kher offered condolences to the family and wrote, "Elder brother Shaan @singer_shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer"

On the professional front, Shaan has given his beautiful voice to popular songs such as 'Chand Sifarish', 'Jab Se Tere Naina', 'Hey Shona', 'Kuch To Hua Hai', and 'Behti Hawa Sa'.