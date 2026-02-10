FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'Just be a little patient'

Advising everyone to be a little patient and not come up with their own theories, Shaan stated that Arijit Singh will share the thought behind stepping away from playback singing when he feels the time is correct.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'Just be a little patient'
Shaan and Arijit Singh
    Ever since singer and composer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, a lot of buzz has been going around about why he felt the need to take such a drastic step, what led him to such a major decision so early in his career. Reflecting on the same, noted singer Shaan advised everyone to be a little patient and not come up with their own theories regarding the reason behind Arijit's retirement.

    Talking to IANS, Shaan stated that Arijit will share the thought behind stepping away from playback singing when he feels the time is correct. He said, "Today, all over the internet, a lot of people are trying to read between the lines. Everyone is coming up with their own interpretation and theories about why Arijit took this decision. Just be a little patient, he might just share some day, why he did what he did. Till then, there are other issues to be discussed."

    On January 27, Arijit made a shocking announcement on his private X account @Atmojoarjalojo as he wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

    "God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music", the two-time National Award-winning singer added.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
