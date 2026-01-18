Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have been in minority for 30 years'

Dismissing AR Rahman's remarks about "communal" bias in Bollywood, Shaan has stated that the three superstars of the last 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, belong to minority communities. "Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this", the singer said.

Renowned playback singer Shaan has dismissed any notion of a "communal" bias in AR Rahman's recent remarks about his work in the Hindi film industry slowing down. Rahman in an interview to BBC Asian Network, spoke about getting limited work offers in Bollywood in the last eight years. "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers", the legendary musician said.

Asked his reactions over the comments made by the Oscar-winning music composer, Shaan told IANS, "I am standing in front of you and I am not getting much work. I have been singing for so many years and I am also not getting much work. But I don't go into it much because I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own thoughts and likes. And how much work we should get is not in our hands. Whatever work you get, do it well. Whatever work Mr. Rahman gets, it is his signature style. It is amazing that he is a composer and his fans have not decreased, they are increasing."

The singer, who has collaborated with Rahman on multiple soundtracks including Lagaan and Saathiya, added that there is no "communal angle”. "I don't think there is any communal or minority angle. Whatever you are saying, it doesn't happen in music. If there was such a thing, then all our three superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, who have been in the minority for 30 years, but their fans are not less than anyone else, they are increasing. So it doesn't happen. Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this", he said.

After facing backlash for his remarks, Rahman broke his silence and shared his statement in a video on his social media channels. "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt", he said.

