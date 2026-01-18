FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have been in minority for 30 years'

Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into deep 70-foot ditch in Greater Noida: 'Dad, i don't want to die'

Nora Fatehi responds to rumours of affair with Bhushan Kumar, shares savage reply: ‘Wow’ and laughing emoji

Bomb scare: Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow, probe underway

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

French President, UK Prime Minister criticise Donald Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland, call move ‘completely wrong’

'I am Muslim, Hans Zimmer is Jewish, Ramayana is Hindu': AR Rahman on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer epic

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli lookalikes spotted riding bike together, viral video leaves social media stunned, fans say 'bhai ditto same', watch

The Survivor in the Debris: A glimmer of hope in India’s space failure

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa reveal name of their baby daughter, share her first photo: 'We introduce our greatest blessing'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have been in minority for 30 years'

Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark; 'No minority angle in industry'

Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into deep 70-foot ditch in Greater Noida: 'Dad, i don't want to die'

Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into...

Nora Fatehi responds to rumours of affair with Bhushan Kumar, shares savage reply: ‘Wow’ and laughing emoji

Nora Fatehi responds to rumours of affair with Bhushan Kumar, shares

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have been in minority for 30 years'

Dismissing AR Rahman's remarks about "communal" bias in Bollywood, Shaan has stated that the three superstars of the last 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, belong to minority communities. "Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this", the singer said.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have been in minority for 30 years'
Shaan on AR Rahman communal remark controversy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Renowned playback singer Shaan has dismissed any notion of a "communal" bias in AR Rahman's recent remarks about his work in the Hindi film industry slowing down. Rahman in an interview to BBC Asian Network, spoke about getting limited work offers in Bollywood in the last eight years. "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers", the legendary musician said.

Asked his reactions over the comments made by the Oscar-winning music composer, Shaan told IANS, "I am standing in front of you and I am not getting much work. I have been singing for so many years and I am also not getting much work. But I don't go into it much because I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own thoughts and likes. And how much work we should get is not in our hands. Whatever work you get, do it well. Whatever work Mr. Rahman gets, it is his signature style. It is amazing that he is a composer and his fans have not decreased, they are increasing."

The singer, who has collaborated with Rahman on multiple soundtracks including Lagaan and Saathiya, added that there is no "communal angle”. "I don't think there is any communal or minority angle. Whatever you are saying, it doesn't happen in music. If there was such a thing, then all our three superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, who have been in the minority for 30 years, but their fans are not less than anyone else, they are increasing. So it doesn't happen. Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this", he said.

After facing backlash for his remarks, Rahman broke his silence and shared his statement in a video on his social media channels. "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt", he said.

READ | 'I am Muslim, Hans Zimmer is Jewish, Ramayana is Hindu': AR Rahman on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer epic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have been in minority for 30 years'
Shaan reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark; 'No minority angle in industry'
Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into deep 70-foot ditch in Greater Noida: 'Dad, i don't want to die'
Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into...
Nora Fatehi responds to rumours of affair with Bhushan Kumar, shares savage reply: ‘Wow’ and laughing emoji
Nora Fatehi responds to rumours of affair with Bhushan Kumar, shares
Bomb scare: Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow, probe underway
Bomb scare: Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow, pr
Encounter breaks out between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
Encounter breaks out between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement