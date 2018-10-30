Shaan pelted with stones for singing a Bengali song at Guwahati concert

Bollywood singer Shaan was attacked with paper balls and stones during a private concert in Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium on October 29 for singing a Bengali song. A video, of some people shouting "This is Assam and not Bengal" and throwing stones at the singer, was circulated on social media. The footage also shows Shaan saying "Don't make this political. Never do this with an artist."

Following the incident, the singer stopped his performance and walked off the backstage. He also told the audience that he was performing despite having a fever. However, Shaan soon returned at the request of the organisers, Nagalandpost.com reported.

Later while addressing a fan's apology on Twitter, Shaan said that his outburst was not directed at any individual but against regionalism.

"My outcry was not directed to that One Individual but to all who are harbouring these ‘Regional Devide’ Sentiments!! The Youth must not fall into this trap #StayUnited," he wrote.

"I should’ve kept my cool .. Sorry to Spoil the party at the end," the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' singer added.

He also insisted that he loved the Assam tour and that it would be wrong to tarnish the state over one unfortunate incident.

"Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be VeryWrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment," he tweeted.

From Hindi, Konkani, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Nepali, English, Hindi, Oriya, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi to Assamese - Shaan is one of the very few Indian singers who have sung in these many languages.