BOLLYWOOD

Shaan makes shocking statement on singing reality shows, expresses disappointment on 'flawed system': 'Singing Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam's songs, and..'

Shaan, who has judged The Voice India and 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, has slammed the 'flawed system' of singing reality shows that fails to groom the aspiring singers.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Veteran singer Shaan expressed his disappointment with the singing reality shows and called for them to become an entertainment program, rather than a platform to showcase aspiring talents. In an interview with ANI, Shaan said, "Singing reality shows have become a kind of entertainment by themselves. I think the point of them bringing you new voices who will sing their own songs and they will become the next big names in whatever Bollywood or Indie. That has not been the outlet for a long time. It is now more entertainment through music, like entertainment through dance," he said.

The Chand Sifarish cited that the biggest problem in today's reality shows is that contestants mostly sing covers rather than originals. He added, "We just realised that the whole system is flawed. They are singing songs that have already been sung by other singers. They're not singing original songs. They are overqualified to be singers because what they are missing is their own originality."

Shaan asserted that if a singer has their own originality, their own style and their own USP, that is when they get to work. Although Shaan praised reality show singers as "technically fantastic", but expressed his dismay over the singers not finding their "own voice." He asserted, "So many of the reality show singers are technically fantastic, but they haven't found their own voice. If they are singing Sonu Nigam's songs, they are singing like that. If they are singing Arijit's songs, they are singing like that," said Shaan.

On the work front, Shaan will take the stage at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, to honour the music of the legendary Kishore Kumar on September 19. Titled Forever Kishore Shaan Se, the show is presented by NR Talent & Event Management and promises an unforgettable evening filled with timeless melodies.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
