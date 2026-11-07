Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star Riz Ahmed, Oscar winner drops special message on Saiyaara actor's upcoming film: 'This is so good'

Junglywood has attracted Hollywood star Riz Ahmed, and he has reacted to the trailer of Shaan R Grover-starrer.

Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover, who will soon be seen in Junglywood, got an unexpected surprise, as his film's trailer has attracted Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed. Sometimes, a few words of encouragement can leave a lasting impact, especially on young and budding talents. Junglywood director Chand Mohammad, who's making his debut, earned special mention from Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed for the trailer of his upcoming film, Junglywood.

How did Junglywood attract Riz Ahmed? His reaction to the trailer

Inspired by Riz’s work, director Chand initiated his first conversation with the actor about a month ago. The director reached out to Riz, asking if he could share the trailer of his upcoming film, JUNGLYWOOD, with him. Having shared the link without any expectations, Chand was pleasantly surprised by Riz’s response, which offered him words of encouragement that he continues to cherish. Riz responded to Chand, saying, "Hello bro, this video is so so good… to me you’re already a pro in the business."

Who is Riz Ahmed?

A British-Pakistani actor, rapper, and filmmaker, Riz Ahmed has carved a distinct place for himself in international cinema by challenging stereotypes and prejudices. His journey began with independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo, Shifty, Four Lions and Ill Manors. However, he gained wider international recognition for his performance alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2014 film Nightcrawler. Riz went on to break new ground for South Asian representation in the West, becoming the first Muslim man to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series in 2017 for The Night Of. He later earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for Sound of Metal and won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye in 2022.

What is Junglywood?

The film explores the struggles of outsiders in the entertainment industry. Naturally, receiving words of encouragement from an internationally acclaimed artist like Riz makes the moment even more meaningful for the filmmaker. As for Junglywood, the gritty dark comedy explores the behind-the-scenes realities of the film industry through a fictional, darkly comic thriller.

The film features Shaan R Grover, Irina Rudakova and Deepak Kalra in pivotal roles, alongside emerging talents and newcomers Akash Jagga, Dia Singh, Niya Bapalawat, Anoushka Chauhan, Twinkle Arora and Pushpit. Written and directed by Chand Mohammad, Junglywood will be released soon.