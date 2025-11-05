FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vicky Kaushal is set to play Lord Parashurama in the mythological epic film Mahavatar. As per latest reports, he is set to quit non-veg and alcohol for the Amar Kaushik film. However, netizens are brutally trolling the actor for this decision.

Aman Wadhwa

Nov 05, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar
Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar
After the blockbuster success of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal is set to collaborate with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films again for the mythological epic Mahavatar, based on Lord Parashurama. The much-awaited film was announced in November 2024 and will be helmed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously helmed Stree 2, Stree, Bala, and Bhediya.

As per latest reports, Vicky and Amar have decided to quit alcohol and non-veg for Mahavatar. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year." 

"While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It's his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama", the source further added. It also shared that Mahavatar, which was announced as Christmas 2026 release, has been postponed and will now hit theatres in 2028.

When the same portal shared the news on X, netizens reacted furiously to it as several of them said that the actors should focus on making good films, instead of doing this drama. One X user wrote, "This kind of performative nonsense to appeal to the more illiterate audience is what I hate. This is not some big sacrifice. Just make a good movie that respects the characters. Not this time pass", while another added, "Sex karna bhi band kar de (Stop having sex too)." "Stop sex too. Can they do that? No, then stop your fake sh*t"read another comment.

A fourth netizen shared, "Bollywood bending over backwards for right-wing propaganda again. Parashuram wasn’t some vegan monk, he was a forest warrior in a meat-eating Vedic culture." "Vicky Kaushal ka career hi Hinduism, Patriotism, Sanatana, Spirituality pe hi tika hai", wrote another X user. "You’re doing a film, you’re not saving the world. Quit this drama, just do your job", wrote an X user.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romance drama Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release in theaters on March 20 on Eid 2026, but as per the latest reports, it might get postponed and shift to August 14 next year, making it an Independence Day release. 

READ | 'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

