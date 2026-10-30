‘Serious guts’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Productions trolled for posting Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s old photos on Karwa Chauth

A Karwa Chauth post featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has sparked a debate online.

A social media post meant to celebrate Karwa Chauth has sparked an unexpected controversy after Bhansali Productions brought back memories of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's on-screen romance.

The production house shared a series of pictures of the former couple from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the 1999 film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Kuch tasveerein, kuch yaadein, aur mohabbat ka ek khoobsurat afsaana! Happy Karva Chauth."

While the pictures were from one of Bhansali's most popular films, their timing and the reference to love did not go down well with several social media users.

Kuch tasveerein, kuch yaadein, aur mohabbat ka ek khoobsurat afsaana! Happy Karva Chauth #SanjayLeelaBhansali #KarvaChauth @BeingSalmanKhan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan [ Bhansali Productions, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sameer, Nandini, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai ] https://t.co/mpzT1UIjDl — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) October 29, 2026

Netizens question Bhansali Productions' choice

The post quickly attracted reactions, with some users wondering whether the production house was deliberately trying to provoke Salman or draw attention to the former couple's past.

One user asked, "Are Bhansali mocking Salman?" Another commented, "Raigbait kiya Bhansali ne."

The reactions reflected the divided response to the post, with some users seeing it as a nostalgic reference to a popular film, while others felt the choice was inappropriate given the actors' personal history.

Salman and Aishwarya's past relationship

The controversy also brought the former couple's much-discussed relationship back into the spotlight. Salman and Aishwarya reportedly grew close while working together on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Their relationship continued for a few years before they parted ways in 2002.

Since then, both actors have taken different paths in their personal lives. Salman remains unmarried, while Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Their relationship and subsequent split have continued to attract public attention, making their romantic pictures particularly sensitive when shared in a present-day context.

Karwa Chauth adds another layer to the controversy

The choice of occasion also became a major talking point. Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by married Hindu women who fast and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Because Aishwarya is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, some users questioned the decision to share romantic images of her with Salman on the festival, particularly alongside a caption describing their story as a "beautiful tale of love".

For those critics, the issue was not the film stills themselves but the combination of the former couple's romantic imagery, their real-life history and the timing of the post.

Post sparks debate over Bollywood nostalgia

The controversy has once again highlighted how old Bollywood images can take on a different meaning when shared years after a film's release.

While Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains a memorable film in both Salman and Aishwarya's careers, their real-life relationship has made images of the two particularly recognisable to audiences.

The Bhansali Productions post has therefore triggered debate over whether it was simply a nostalgic celebration of the film or an ill-timed social media post that brought an old relationship into a festival associated with marriage.