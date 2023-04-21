Selfiee OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer film

Selfiee/File photo

Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, the action-drama film Selfiee was released in the theatres on February 24, 2023. The film, in which Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty are paired opposite Emraan and Akshay's characters, was a commercial failure and ended up collecting only Rs 17.03 crore net at the domestic box office, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Close to two months after its release, Selfiee has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday, April 21. The OTT giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement with the caption, "You don’t want to miss this face-off between a Superstar and a Super Fan. Who will you side with? #Selfiee is Now Streaming."

Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash Aggarwal in the film. The superstar and his superfan collide with each other when Vijay needs to get a driving license urgently and Om asks him to come to the RTO office so that he can simply get a selfie with him.

It is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively. The original is streaming on Prime Video with Hindi subtitles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has also co-produced the Hindi remake under his banner Prithviraj Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Star Studios, and Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, which also bankrolled the 2019 original film.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta, who has previously helmed Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh's comedy-drama Good Newwz in 2019, and Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor's family drama JugJugg Jiyo last year.



