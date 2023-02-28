Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Selfiee box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film drops by 67% on first Monday, earns only Rs 1.30 crore

Selfiee box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer comedy-drama has earned Rs 11.60 crore within four days of its release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Selfiee box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film drops by 67% on first Monday, earns only Rs 1.30 crore
Akshay Kumar in Selfiee/Instagram

Starring Akshay Kumar as a Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi as his greatest admirer Om Prakash Aggarwal, Selfiee revolves around an ego tussle between a superstar and his superfan. The film opened in theatres this Friday, February 24, to shockingly low numbers and continues to underperform at the box office.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and JugJugg Jiyo fame, the comedy-drama collected only Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day, showed a little growth on Saturday and Sunday with collections of Rs 3.80 and Rs 3.95 crore. However, the film has fallen flat on its first Monday with a huge drop of 67% and has managed to earn only Rs 1.3 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. This means that its four-day India net collection has only been Rs 11.60 crore, which is disappointing, to say the least.

Despite being a solo release, starring Akshay Kumar, and running a huge promotional campaign before its release, Selfiee has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood in recent times. Akshay's lean phase continues with his latest release as his previous films such as Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bachchhan Paandey too bombed at the box office.

READ | KRK mocks Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee's terrible box office opening: 'Bheekh maangne se kisi ko...'

The Raj Mehta film, which also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the two leading ladies, is an official remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has also co-produced the Hindi remake under his banner Prithviraj Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Star Studios, and Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, which also bankrolled the 2019 original film.
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Uncover nutritional power of pine nuts: From heart health to weight management and more
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 619 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.