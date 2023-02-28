Selfiee box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film drops by 67% on first Monday, earns only Rs 1.30 crore

Akshay Kumar in Selfiee/Instagram

Starring Akshay Kumar as a Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi as his greatest admirer Om Prakash Aggarwal, Selfiee revolves around an ego tussle between a superstar and his superfan. The film opened in theatres this Friday, February 24, to shockingly low numbers and continues to underperform at the box office.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and JugJugg Jiyo fame, the comedy-drama collected only Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day, showed a little growth on Saturday and Sunday with collections of Rs 3.80 and Rs 3.95 crore. However, the film has fallen flat on its first Monday with a huge drop of 67% and has managed to earn only Rs 1.3 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. This means that its four-day India net collection has only been Rs 11.60 crore, which is disappointing, to say the least.

Despite being a solo release, starring Akshay Kumar, and running a huge promotional campaign before its release, Selfiee has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood in recent times. Akshay's lean phase continues with his latest release as his previous films such as Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bachchhan Paandey too bombed at the box office.



The Raj Mehta film, which also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the two leading ladies, is an official remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has also co-produced the Hindi remake under his banner Prithviraj Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Star Studios, and Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, which also bankrolled the 2019 original film.

