Selfiee box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film falls flat on Sunday, manages only Rs 10 crore in first weekend

Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

Selfiee, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s latest film, is not faring too well at the box office. After a poor opening, Selfiee needed a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday to have any chance of recovery. While it did see a moderate jump on Saturday, on Sunay – the third day of its release – the film has fallen flat with hardly any growth. This pretty much ends the film’s chances of recovery and a respectable lifetime haul.

Selfiee earned Rs 3.95 crore net in India on Sunday, which is a marginal growth from the Rs 3.80 crore it earned on Saturday. With this, the film’s overall opening weekend domestic business comes to Rs 10.30 crore. Even after factoring in the overseas collections, the global three-day haul of the film is just Rs 15 crore, a very low figure. Trade insiders now predict that Selfiee could very well be Akshay’s lowest-grossing film in over a decade, which does not augur well for the actor or a struggling Bollywood.

Talking about the film’s Saturday numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Selfiee disappoints… Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 3.80 cr, Sun 3.95 cr. Total: ₹ 10.30 cr+. #India biz.” In an earlier tweet, Adarsh had said that the film’s poor business “continues to shock, sadden and demoralise the industry.”

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is the remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence. The film’s advance booking was opened just 24 hours before release, which did not give many fans too much time to book. However, even after accounting for that, the advance numbers remained low. The film sold roughly 30,000 tickets across India in advance bookings.

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Thakur, and Meghna Malik, apart from a cameo from Mrunal Thakur. The film has been produced by Prithviraj Productions, Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films.