Selfiee box office collection day 1: Film opens at just Rs 2.5 crore, Akshay Kumar's lowest opening in 14 years

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, collected only Rs 2.5 crore on day 1 which is one of the ‘lowest starts’ for any film. The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Sharing the details about the film collection, Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz..”

#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/juk8aCCvZq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2023

For the unversed, the last Akshay Kumar film to do a worse opening day business was 8x10 Tasveer in 2009, which earned Rs 1.89 crore on April 3, 2009. Netizens reacted to the film opening, one of them wrote, “Wake up alarm for Akshay sir plz stop doing low budget movies back to back, Focus on big budget movies with super fresh new story.” The second one said, “Trolling aside…this is something fishy….Even a hater won’t have thought this low opening…what is happening.”

The third person commented, “Absolutely distressing to say this but it didn't recover it's one day remuneration of actors and shooting cost . For a film made on High budget. Hope producers and actors reconsider their pre release business and make decisions while releasing a remake film.”

Talking about Selfiee, Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash Aggarwal. The superstar and his superfan collide with each other when Vijay needs to get a driving license urgently and Om asks him to come to the RTO office so that he can simply get a selfie with him.

It is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively. The original is streaming on Prime Video with Hindi subtitles.

