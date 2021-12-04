‘Selfie King’ Arjun Kapoor rocks a moustache in latest pics from Maldives

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are staying at the splendid Patina Maldives, Fari Islands in their ongoing Maldives vacation.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently spending luxurious time in Maldives. The couple has been putting up pictures and videos from their vacation on Instagram. Arjun and Malaika are staying at the splendid Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, as seen from their posts and stories on the social media platform.

Sharing latest pictures from Maldives, Arjun Kapoor looks dashing in his bearded look as he poses for the camera showing off his moustache with shades. The '2 States' actor called himself 'Selfie King' in his post that he uploaded on Saturday. He is seen wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt with a locket in one of the pictures, while he sports a casual look in other pictures.





Parineeti Chopra, his co-star from films like 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Namaste England' and a close friend, was quick to react to the pictures. She asked Arjun to send her the sunglasses quickly in her comment. Parineeti and Arjun were last seen together earlier this year in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Anil Charanjeett, his co-star from from the family comedy 'Mubarakan' made a Sholay reference and replied "Ye chashma mujhe Dede thakur" with eyes filled with heart emoji.







Malaika Arora had also been sharing sizzling pictures from their vacation on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, she was seen soaking the sun clad in a comfortable printed top and in another, she flaunted her hot figure in a printed yellow and black bikini.