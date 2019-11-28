Selfie Alert! Virat Kohli and 'hottie' Anushka Sharma go on a movie date

Virat Kohli is currently on photo-sharing spree with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The couple reunited after a short distance as the Indian skipper was in Kolkata for the first Pink Ball Test Match against Bangladesh. After winning the match in three days, Virat returned to Mumbai and Anushka came at the airport to receive him. Yesterday, VK shared a throwback photo with Anushka from their recent Bhutan trip.

Last night, Virat and Anushka went for a movie date and the actor had shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story. In the photo, both are seen flaunting their white sneakers while seated on a luxury cushioned seats at a city theatre.

A while back, Virat took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie posing with Anushka. In the photo, both are seen all smiles donning a casual-cool look. VK wore a printed denim jacket, while Anushka was seen in a yellow singlet top and denim. He captioned the post stating, "About last night. At the movies with this hottie @anushkasharma"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat will be leading Team India for the West Indies T20I-ODI series at home. While Anushka is yet to sign her upcoming film.

Earlier, during an interview, Virat spoke about how Anushka and his lives ran parallelly at the same pace. He said, "She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle-class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to a certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut is 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting for it was 2008 August."