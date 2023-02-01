Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi recreate 90s hit song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, netizens react

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The recreated version of the 90s hit song Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is finally out. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the link to the full song along with a caption, "Lights, camera, naacho! #MainKhiladi Full Song OUT NOW."

The remake is a part of Akshay and Emraan’s upcoming film Selfiee. While the original had Akshay in a black blazer and tie and Saif in a brown jacket, the new song has Akshay in a shimmery green blazer and Emraan Hashmi in a shimmery black jacket. In the clip, Emraan is also seen recreating Saif’s hook step from the original song. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha were seen showing their stunning moves.

The actors were seen high on energy and performed catchy steps. Song sung by Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. As soon as the song was posted, the fans dropped their comments. Netizens praised the song, one of the fans wrote, “Imagine what will happen in the theatre when this song played goosebumps moments.” The second one said, “Akshay sir is great man khiladi sir is Akshay sir.” The third one said, “You are never getting old.” The fourth one said, “I can a Body guard of Akshay sir this is my Big Dream please help me god.” The third one said, "Legendary singer abhijeet bhattacharya is back."

Tanishk speaking more about the song said, "I always compose every song as it’s my first. The experience of making Main Khiladi was groovy & fun. However, after Tip Tip’s huge hit, the pressure was more as this song was being composed for the OG Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. The wacky steps have added more pep to the song. We have worked so hard for this. This is going to be your new favorite song to play on a loop."

Talking about Selfiee, it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan are reprising their roles for the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta has helmed the project. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

