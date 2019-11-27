Seen this yet? Emraan Hashmi does a photoshoot with son Ayaan, giving each other tough competition with expressions

Emraan Hashmi was in news earlier today after the reprised version of his superhit song Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa made its way on the internet. The new song features in Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie The Body. This film also stars Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipalia in pivotal roles.

Ahead of his promotions for the movie, Emraan shared an extremely adorable photo with his son Ayaan Hashmi. In this picture, Emraan and Ayaan are seen competing in expressions. While Emraan shows his swag, Ayaan has a 'whatever, I'm bored' look.

Emraan took to Instagram to share the image. "Thanks @avigowariker for this awesome #postpackupshot pic !! His whatevs expression beats my swag one hollow," wrote Emraan while sharing the photo.

See the image here:

Emraan Hashmi recently turned a producer with Cheat India. He also made his web series debut with Shah Rukh Khan produced Bard Of Blood. Meanwhile, Emraan's son Ayaan was in the news when diagnosed with and cured of cancer. Emraan also co-wrote the book 'The Kiss of Life' based on the events, along with Bilal Siddiqui.