Seen Suhana Khan's acting in short film 'The Grey Part Of Blue' yet?

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's acting skills are not something that is hidden yet. A video of her performing a play had gone viral recently. She, who has an interest in acting in Bollywood movies, seems to be blessed with great acting skills, just like her father Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana was now seen acting in a short film. The video, created in English, is once again proof of her great acting talent. In the video, titled, 'The Grey Part Of Blue', Suhana does not speak much, but emotes with her face, which is more than enough.

In the 10-minute-video, Suhana is sure to impress you. The plotline of this video is where Suhana is in the fragile stage of a relationship - between keeping the bond or introducing her boyfriend to parents.

Take a look at the video here:

Suhana was paired with Robin Gonella in Theodore Gimeno's directorial. She has made her debut into the glamour world by appearing on a magazine cover back in B-Town. Suhana is currently studying filmmaking, on her father SRK's insistence. Shah Rukh Khan had recently opened up on Suhana's interest in acting.