Seen it yet? Suhana and dad Shah Rukh Khan are the coolest father-daughter duo in latest viral photo from Maldives vacay

Headlines

Oppenheimer: Twitterati spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial — Netizens call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Meet Delhi man who quit IIT-IAS career path, high-paying MNC job to build Rs 36,000 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

Dengue: Fruits to help to recover from fever

Health benefits of garlic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Deo attacks PM Modi on I.N.D.I.A alliance remark, questions why is he scared?

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Seen it yet? Suhana and dad Shah Rukh Khan are the coolest father-daughter duo in latest viral photo from Maldives vacay

The latest picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan living it up during their Maldives vacation is everything!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 08:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been some time since Shah Rukh Khan went on a family vacation with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan-AbRam Khan. Their photos however still continue to amaze us every time we come across a new one. The latest photo which is going viral, is that of Suhana and daddy Shah Rukh Khan.

In the photo, Suhana appears to be stunned by something she saw as she catches her breath while wearing blue bralette, white and blue striped shirt and denim shorts. Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan, also dressed in black shorts with navy blue tee, leaves us gasping for breath.

Take a look at the image here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanteam) on

Prior to this photo, a picture of Suhana Khan posing in the middle of the shores in the same outfit had gone viral. A few days later videos of AbRam playing with brother Aryan Khan aka kicking him, and riding a jet ski alone, even as father Shah Rukh Khan was on the same jet ski, broke the internet too.

Before Shah Rukh Khan and his family, various celebrities including Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan went on a vacation to Maldives islands. Shah Rukh Khan had informed his fans of the trip by sharing some stunning photos on his Twitter handle.

The superstar last voiced the character of Mufasa, while his son made his debut and voiced the character of Simba in The Lion King Hindi version. SRK is also involved in a lot of Netflix shows, and his recent meeting with Karan Johar had also hinted at their collaboration yet again. He also bagged right of Spanish show The Money Heist which the actor would adapt into a Bollywood film.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE