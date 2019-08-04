Seen it yet? Suhana and dad Shah Rukh Khan are the coolest father-daughter duo in latest viral photo from Maldives vacay

The latest picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan living it up during their Maldives vacation is everything!

It has been some time since Shah Rukh Khan went on a family vacation with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan-AbRam Khan. Their photos however still continue to amaze us every time we come across a new one. The latest photo which is going viral, is that of Suhana and daddy Shah Rukh Khan.

In the photo, Suhana appears to be stunned by something she saw as she catches her breath while wearing blue bralette, white and blue striped shirt and denim shorts. Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan, also dressed in black shorts with navy blue tee, leaves us gasping for breath.

Take a look at the image here:

Prior to this photo, a picture of Suhana Khan posing in the middle of the shores in the same outfit had gone viral. A few days later videos of AbRam playing with brother Aryan Khan aka kicking him, and riding a jet ski alone, even as father Shah Rukh Khan was on the same jet ski, broke the internet too.

Before Shah Rukh Khan and his family, various celebrities including Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan went on a vacation to Maldives islands. Shah Rukh Khan had informed his fans of the trip by sharing some stunning photos on his Twitter handle.

The superstar last voiced the character of Mufasa, while his son made his debut and voiced the character of Simba in The Lion King Hindi version. SRK is also involved in a lot of Netflix shows, and his recent meeting with Karan Johar had also hinted at their collaboration yet again. He also bagged right of Spanish show The Money Heist which the actor would adapt into a Bollywood film.