Seen it yet? Kubbra Sait has most hilarious take on 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remark over slap scene

Kubbra Sait, who is now one of the most popular faces in the industry, posted two videos for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's defence over Kabir Singh slap scene

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been in the news since two days. The director has helmed Kabir Singh, an adaptation of his debut film Arjun Reddy. He cleared his views over the controversy around his latest film, and stated that there is no love if a guy cannot slap his girl or vice-versa.

This statement by Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his release Kabir Singh has sparked a debate on the internet, and he has been trolled brutally. The director received backlash from many celebrities like Gulshan Devaiah, Samantha Akkineni and Parvathy to name a few. The latest person to add on to the list is Kubbra Sait.

For the uninitiated, Kubbra Sait became popular in the role of Kukoo in Sacred Games. She has now been hosting various events and shows, and awaiting the release of Sacred Games 2. Meanwhile the actress posted two videos taking a dig at Vanga's statements.

In her first video, she slaps Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl and vice versa. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional. Man @GOLDIEBEHL (sic)," adding, "'If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion’.SRV (I am being sarcastic! No sir, it’s not the way one defines love. That’s a toxic real time relationship. It shouldn’t exist.) Thank You @goldiebehl for ending the bender of a night with this jewel Hahahhaha!!" In her second hilarious video, Kubbra wrote, "If you can't love yourself, you haven't really loved yourself."

Take a look at her videos here:

I’ll leave you with this thought.

Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

Talking about the scene, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in a recent interview, "Intimidation has its own charm. Did you feel Preeti felt threatened when he was kissing? Why didn't she slap him? And she slaps him a lot without a reason. Kabir has a reason to slap. If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then. It's all conditions." He however later clarified that he was hugely misquoted.