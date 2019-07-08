Seen it yet? Kubbra Sait has most hilarious take on 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remark over slap scene

Headlines

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Marcus Stoinis to miss India clash? Pat Cummins gives major update on Aussie all-rounder

IND v AUS, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gives major update on Shubman Gill's availability ahead of AUS clash

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 5

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND v AUS, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gives major update on Shubman Gill's availability ahead of AUS clash

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 5

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

10 best deals under Rs 1000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Thyroid: 10 iodine-rich foods to cure hypothyroidism

7 must-watch dark comedies streaming on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to witness strong growth over the weekend due to positive word of mouth

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Seen it yet? Kubbra Sait has most hilarious take on 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remark over slap scene

Kubbra Sait, who is now one of the most popular faces in the industry, posted two videos for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's defence over Kabir Singh slap scene

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 06:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been in the news since two days. The director has helmed Kabir Singh, an adaptation of his debut film Arjun Reddy. He cleared his views over the controversy around his latest film, and stated that there is no love if a guy cannot slap his girl or vice-versa.

This statement by Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his release Kabir Singh has sparked a debate on the internet, and he has been trolled brutally. The director received backlash from many celebrities like Gulshan Devaiah, Samantha Akkineni and Parvathy to name a few. The latest person to add on to the list is Kubbra Sait.

For the uninitiated, Kubbra Sait became popular in the role of Kukoo in Sacred Games. She has now been hosting various events and shows, and awaiting the release of Sacred Games 2. Meanwhile the actress posted two videos taking a dig at Vanga's statements.

In her first video, she slaps Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl and vice versa. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional. Man @GOLDIEBEHL (sic)," adding, "'If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion’.SRV (I am being sarcastic! No sir, it’s not the way one defines love. That’s a toxic real time relationship. It shouldn’t exist.) Thank You @goldiebehl for ending the bender of a night with this jewel Hahahhaha!!" In her second hilarious video, Kubbra wrote, "If you can't love yourself, you haven't really loved yourself."

Take a look at her videos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait) on

Talking about the scene, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in a recent interview, "Intimidation has its own charm. Did you feel Preeti felt threatened when he was kissing? Why didn't she slap him? And she slaps him a lot without a reason. Kabir has a reason to slap. If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then. It's all conditions." He however later clarified that he was hugely misquoted.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to witness strong growth over the weekend due to positive word of mouth

IND v AUS: Rohit Sharma credits 'Proper Fast Bowler' Hardik Pandya for the luxury of fielding three spinners

Meet India's youngest unicorn founder who built Rs 11556 crore firm after dropping out of US college, his net worth is..

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE