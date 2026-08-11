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'Seems to be a pattern': Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

Farhan Akhtar appeared to take a dig at Ranveer Singh while talking about actors leaving projects close to their shooting dates.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 02:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Seems to be a pattern': Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit
Image credit: Instagram
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Farhan Akhtar has seemingly taken a dig at Ranveer Singh over his exit from Don 3. The filmmaker made the comment while talking about Saif Ali Khan leaving his film Dil Chahta Hai shortly before shooting was scheduled to begin.

Farhan recalls Saif Ali Khan’s exit

Farhan was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India as Dil Chahta Hai completed 25 years. During the conversation, he recalled that Saif was supposed to play one of the lead roles in the film. However, a change in the schedule of another project created a problem for the actor.

Saif eventually decided to leave the film, despite Farhan and othetrying to convince him to stay.

Talking about the situation, Farhan said, “For me, it was just like my head was destroyed because it was... When we met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could've played that part. It was just impossible. It was a true heartbreak.”

Farhan brings up Ranveer’s Don 3 exit

While discussing Saif’s decision, Farhan brought up Ranveer’s exit from Don 3. Ranveer had left the project just days before the film was expected to begin shooting. Without taking his name, Farhan said, “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays.”

The interviewer immediately laughed after hearing the comment, which appeared to be a reference to Ranveer.

Farhan then added, “But, not just with me…things like this happen too.”

What happened with Ranveer and Don 3?

Ranveer was earlier announced as the lead of Don 3. However, he decided to leave the film shortly before filming was scheduled to begin. There were several reports about the reason behind his exit. Some reports claimed that Ranveer was unhappy after Farhan had approached Hrithik Roshan for the role without informing him.

Farhan has denied such claims.

Ranveer reportedly offered to return the signing amount. However, the makereportedly sought Rs 45 crore as compensation for losses caused by the film’s pre-production work.

FWICE also became involved

The matter later reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The film body announced a non-cooperation move against Ranveer over his decision to leave Don 3. The directive was later withdrawn, and FWICE clarified that the actor had not been banned.

Ranveer also reportedly sent a legal notice to the film body after the directive was announced.

The actor has mostly stayed away from commenting on the controversy and has communicated through his spokesperson.

Don 3 controversy continues

Ranveer’s exit has remained a topic of discussion as the plans for Don 3 continue to change.

Farhan’s latest comment has now added to the conversation. His use of the words “a pattern nowadays” has been widely seen as a reference to Ranveer’s decision to leave the project close to its shooting date.

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