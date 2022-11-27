Seema Sajdeh trolled as she stumbles while posing for paps at Karan Johar's party, netizens say she's 'too much drunk'

Seema Sajdeh/Instant Bollywood Instagram

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a lavish party on the night of Friday, November 25, which was attended by the A-listers of Bollywood including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actors Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor among others.

Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan's ex-wife and one of the stars of Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was also present at the party. Though her fashion game was on point as she looked stylish in an animal print co-ord outfit, she became a target of social media trolls for a different reason.

As she posed for the photographers, Seema seemed drunk and stumbled while talking to someone over her phone. The video has been shared by the Instant Bollywood account on Instagram and has gone viral with netizens making fun of the fashion designer in the comments section.

One Instagram user mentioned the lyrics of Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor's famous song from Befikre as they commented, "Nashe si chad gayi hahaha", while another user wrote, "Too much drunk". One comment also read, "Daaru pee rakhi hai, chala jaa nhi rha isse."

Some users even defended Seema as one of them wrote, "Cut her some slack, isn't she allowed to enjoy a party? Come on guys!!!", while another wrote, "Ye log jo comment me gyaan pelte hain, lagta hai unke pure khaandaan me koi doodh ke alava kuchh peeta hi nahi hoga, hypocrites (These people in the comments section, it seems that their whole family drinks only milk and nothing else)."



Meanwhile, in May earlier this year, Seema divorced Sohail twenty-four years after their marriage. They now co-parent their two sons named Nirvan and Yohan. After her divorce, she changed her Instagram name from Seema Khan to Seema Kiran Sajdeh.