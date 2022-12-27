Seema Sajdeh reveals how son Nivan Khan reacted after watching her viral ‘drunk’ video

Credit: Seema Sajdeh-Instant Bollywood/Instagram

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh often makes headlines for her style statement and fashion choices. However, she was recently trolled after a vid of her went viral on social media. In the clip, drunk Seema was posing outside Karan Johar’s house.

As soon as this video went viral on social media, netizens trolled her. Seema finally reacted to the clip and trolling when she appeared at Malaika Arora's show Moving in with Malaika. When Malaika Arora asked her about the video and said, “Recently I saw a video of yours. I am sure your son Nirvan must have seen the same video.” Seema replied, “Nirvan called me after watching that video and he didn't react to the video, but he asked, 'Woh kya dress thi?' And I said 'is that what you have to say about the video'? But to be honest, I was in hell for those two days after the video went viral. While considering her video, Seema Khan said, 'First of all, I am not denying anything. Listen, everyone does this, but I am not the only idiot who was walking like this.”

Malaika Arora started clapping and said, “You were just having a good time, but people don't see it that way. Why? Aren't women allowed to go out and have a drink or two, have a good time? You get labeled as 'oh my god, she sucks, she has no character'! Why are we judged for everything?”

To this Seema said, “I am really grateful for all the judgments because somewhere it has helped me become thick-skinned... You react once, you react twice, and after the third time you're like Ho Whatever'... People without faces, without names... I want to tell them that they will see it again... Everyone has become judge and jury.”

