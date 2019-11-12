'Seeing Shah Rukh Khan in old avatar was awkward for both of us': Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta on 15 Years of 'Veer-Zaara'

As Yash Chopra's 'Veer-Zaara' completed 15 years of its release, Preity Zinta remembered the film and legendary filmmaker with a post on Instagram. While Rani Mukerji took a trip down memory lane and shared anecdotes about Shah Rukh Khan.

It's been 15 years since Yash Chopra's love saga Veer-Zaara hit the screens. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta in the titular roles and Rani Mukerji as Saamiya Siddiqui, a supporting role. The movie is a love story between an Indian Veer Pratap Singh and Pakistani Zaara Hayat Khan played by SRK and Preity respectively. Veer-Zaara won Best Film, Best Director (Yash Chopra), Best Actor - Male (SRK) and Best Supporting Actress (Divya Dutta) at Zee Cine Awards in 2005.

Today, as the film marked 15 years of its release, Preity took to her Instagram page and shared a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Remembering the Iconic Veer Zaara today - It's not just a movie, but an era. A time of decency, dignity, love, respect, and honour. It's my most memorable film experience. Working with the greatest director of all time, Yash Chopra, who insisted I call him Yash Uncle while he called me Zaara till the day he passed. There will never be another movie and a story like this, music like this, another director & legend like him, another Veer like @iamsrk & another Samiya like Rani. I still pinch myself and I am forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love. I miss you Yash Uncle #15YearsOfVeerZaara #Iconic #Ting @yrf"

While Rani shared an interesting anecdote stating, "There are two very distinct things that come to my mind when I think of Veer-Zaara. First, of course, will be working with the legendary Yash Chopra. Just to shoot with him was an experience by itself because when you shoot with a master like him you realise how great he is. His greatness was that he would never see the monitor! He was always behind the cameraman watching us and okaying the shots which were very new for me because the directors who I had worked with, used to be just very close to the monitor because that became the new age thing to do."

She further shared, "But when I shot with Yash uncle, I realised that how they (such iconic filmmakers) must be taking out work from actors because they were constantly looking at us standing next to the camera, calling for the shots. That was something really, incredibly special. He was the only director who wanted to feed us all the time to make sure we were happy and laughing!"

Talking about not romancing SRK, Rani went on to say, "The other thing that I remember was seeing Shah Rukh in the old avatar which was awkward for both of us. Before this, I had always romanced him and in this film, he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father figure, which was a bit tough. Romancing Shah Rukh is much easier. So, I think that camaraderie that we had made us burst out laughing a lot of times much to the annoyance of Adi and Yash Uncle because they would be like you got to concentrate on the shot and Shah Rukh and me would start our giggle fit and it would never stop. These are the two main things I remember and of course, my outdoor with Yash uncle in Punjab. Punjab being his place, where he was born and brought up, the shooting experience was just incredible."