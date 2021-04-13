In Pics: Arjun Kapoor becomes proud owner of a swanky Land Rover Defender

Arjun Kapoor is stepping up which is evident from his latest super expensive purchase. Arjun was photographed recently as he became the proud owner of a Land Rover Defender. The photo was shared on social media that showed Arjunr riding in his swanky car. The paparazzi clicked Arjun in Juhu as he stepped out in a casual look wearing a white t-shirt, black denim pants, and black mask.

The photos show Arjun next to his brand new car which is dull gold. For the unversed, Arjun had also gifted himself a Maserati Levante on his 32nd birthday.

Before Arjun, a few weeks back, after testing negative for coronavirus, Kartik Aaryan was clicked at a car showroom and zooming off in his new hot wheels. Kartik became a proud owner of a swanky Lamborghini Urus car worth Rs 4.5 crore. The actor couldn't contain his excitement and even shared a video while posing with his new big toy.

As per reports, Kartik had the car airlifted from Italy as he just couldn't wait for the normal three months waiting period. Sources reveal that Kartik paid an extra half a crore only to get the fastest car in the world faster to his parking garage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen next in a new romantic dance track, 'Dil Hai Deewana', opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Talking about the new single, Bhushan Kumar told ANI, "Dil Hai Deewana is your go-to dance song whose beats are guaranteed to get you moving. Arjun and Rakul look very cool and dapper in this fun music video. I think audiences are going to love this one."

On the film front, Arjun has 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, in the pipeline.