See pic: Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan have a gala time at FIFA semi-finals

Superstars Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan catched up on some live action at the FIFA semi-final match in Russia

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are die-hard football fans.

Abhishek who co-owns Chennaiyin FC and is also part of the All Stars Football Club, and Big B whose enthusiasm about the game is easily palpable from his Twitter updates, are in the middle of a jamboree!

We had earlier told you how the Bachchan Junior and Senior are keen on catching some of the live semi-final action in Russia, and turns out that the two did visit the country and had a gala time at the match.

And this is evident from the recent posts that Abhishek shared on his Instagram handle.

In the picture the father-son can be seen spending some quality time at the games, while others seem to be in a frenzy with anticiaption soaring every minute.

Amitabh and Abhishek were catching up on some sporty moments at St. Petersburg, where France and Belgium were pitted against each other. France, has now escalated to the finals.

According to a Times of India report, the father-son duo travelled all the way to Russia after meeting Shweta and Navya in London.

Earlier, Big B was in London shooting for his upcoming film and soon after spent some quality time with his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has been shooting for his upcoming film, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo.

The superstar will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, and Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.