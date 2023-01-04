See inside pics of Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai apartment, which she sold for a whopping Rs 32 crore

Sonam Kapoor has sold her Mumbai flat for Rs 32 crore

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly sold her flat near Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex for around Rs 32.5 crore. The actress had bought the said property in 2015 and sold it last week (on December 29). As per documents accessed by real estate firms, Sonam’s property’s new buyer is SMF Infrastructure. The actress did not make a huge profit on the sale as per reports.

Sonam’s flat was located in a building called Signature Island in BKC. The third-floor apartment is spread over a built-up area of 5,533 sq. ft as per documents. The flat comes with four car parking slots. Interestingly, the new buyer is a company called SMF Infrastructure, where her father-in-law Harish Ahuja is one of the directors.

Documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm, show that the deal was done in Rs 32 crore with the buyer paying a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore. “The building in which Sonam sold the house is located on the Central Business District of BKC, a sought after place,” Varun Singh, founder of real estate advisory firm Squarefeatindia was qoted as saying by Times of India.

As per an old report in Architectural Digest, the flat comes with a deck that has sea view, along with concierge service, indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, mini theatre, and multipurpose hall. Promotional concept pictures of the house show its sprawling living room with French windows with a sea view, a luxurious bathroom full with a bath tub and shower, as well as a cozy spacious bedroom.



Sonam was last seen paying a fictionalized version of herself in the 2020 Netflix film AK vs AK, which also starred her father Anil Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. She will be next seen in crime thriller Blind, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, abd Vinay Pathak.