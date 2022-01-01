See inside pics of Kareena Kapoor's New Year 2022 celebration

Power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dined with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu for the family's New Year dinner on Friday night.

Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her New Year dinner with her brother, Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena's son Taimur also joined the family dinner. Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "The last supper - of 2021. (at 50 per cent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe."

The actor joked that only 50 percent of her dear ones attended the dinner that included Kunal, Saif, Kareena, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor. All of them were also seen wearing golden hats with 'Happy New Year' written on them as they all posed for a happy picture. Not to miss is Bebo slaying the red pyjama suit for the dinner. Soha wore an orange Kaftan dress.

For the unversed, Kareena had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13 after she attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. She immediately quarantined herself after her diagnosis. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Karan did not contract the virus.After announcing that she has recovered from the virus, Kareena celebrated Christmas with her family.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump`.