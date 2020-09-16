Security beefed up around Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's residence after latter's Rajya Sabha statements

Mumbai Police on Wednesday stepped up the security around celebrity couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Mumbai residence Jalsa.

Mumbai Police said the security has been enhanced as a precautionary measure after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan in a fiery speech slammed those who are tarnishing the film industry's image in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi also hailed Jaya Bachchan for her statements. She told ANI, "It was a much-needed statement and its significance increases because it was on the floor of the House. Kudos to Jaya Bachchan."

Whereas Dia Mirza tweeted, "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contributing towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it."

The lawmaker also said the government should stand by the entertainment industry when some people are trying to tarnish its image.

She also added people working in the entertainment industry are being "flogged" by social media. Jaya Bachchan, a four-time Rajya Sabha MP had on Tuesday given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.