Noida Authority to run 100 electric buses in these 27 routes under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

'Hire Babar Azam as your PR': Netizens troll Ex-PAK skipper for wishing India on T20 World Cup win after 2 months

Bollywood

Sector 36 trailer: Cop Deepak Dobriyal hunts 'terrifying' serial killer Vikrant Massey in 'nail-biting' thriller

Vikrant Massey has turned to a serial killer and Deepak Dobriyal gets a 'much-deserving' role in the 'nail-biting' crime thriller

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sector 36 trailer: Cop Deepak Dobriyal hunts 'terrifying' serial killer Vikrant Massey in 'nail-biting' thriller
After impressing the masses as a protagonist in 12th Fail, Vikrant turned baddie, and Deepak Dobriyal got a leading role in the upcoming film Sector 36. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film traces the story of a once-complacent police inspector who is on the heels of a devious serial killer when justice becomes personal as several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. Inspired by true events, Sector 36 is directed by debutante Aditya Nimbalkar.

Deliberately paced, the trailer follows Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal), father to a young daughter and doting husband, as he chases after a serial killer despite warnings to desist. With the lives of missing children in the balance, he hunts the enigmatic yet beguiling Prem Singh (Vikrant Massey), hiding in plain sight. A high-tension cat-and-mouse chase ensues, making Sector 36 a gripping watch. 

Talking about his role in the film, Vikrant Massey said, “Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult. Aditya (Nimbalkar) has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

Deepak Dobriyal added, “I was captivated by the Sector 36 script from the very beginning. It’s a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked. Inspired by true events, my character brings an investigative urgency to an exciting film that focuses on the hunter and the hunted. I am grateful to Netflix, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Aditya Nimbalkar for this opportunity.” Sector 36 streams on September 13, on Netflix. 

